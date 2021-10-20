Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.10% of BankUnited worth $439,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

