Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,889,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.99% of BOX worth $457,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BOX by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 124.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 107.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,090 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.