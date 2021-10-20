Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 173,759 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,859,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 173,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.14% of Matador Resources worth $427,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.