Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 274,939 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,392,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.94% of National Health Investors worth $428,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 35.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Truist dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

