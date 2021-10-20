Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $43,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after acquiring an additional 328,247 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.54. 28,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,661. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $309.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

