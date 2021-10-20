Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

