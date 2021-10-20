Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. 15,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

