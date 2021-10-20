Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,037. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40.

