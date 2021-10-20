Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Raised by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.48. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,668. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $141.20 and a one year high of $204.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

