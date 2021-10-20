Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $427.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,330. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $294.79 and a 52-week high of $430.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.