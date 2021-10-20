Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,963,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,922,000 after acquiring an additional 176,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,634. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

