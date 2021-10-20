Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

