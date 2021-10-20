Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 152,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,178,816 shares.The stock last traded at $86.70 and had previously closed at $87.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

