Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 152,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,178,816 shares.The stock last traded at $86.70 and had previously closed at $87.14.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
