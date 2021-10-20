Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 10.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.84. 31,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $250.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.