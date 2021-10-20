Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.59

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.59 and last traded at $147.56, with a volume of 1620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

