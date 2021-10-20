Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $107.61. 135,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,279. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.