Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,791 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $93,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.