Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 11.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. 15,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,389. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.