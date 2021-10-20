Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 11.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.55. 917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average of $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

