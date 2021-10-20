Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 543,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,481. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $229.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.14.

