Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.67. 3,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.