Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Archetype Wealth Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 17.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Archetype Wealth Partners owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. 57,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

