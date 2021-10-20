Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 17.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 57,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,604. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.