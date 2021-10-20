Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,046 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.39% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 65,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

