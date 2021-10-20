Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.76% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $179,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 654,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 392,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

