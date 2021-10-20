Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,563,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU opened at $143.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $152.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.