Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.83

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.83 and last traded at $142.82, with a volume of 49190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

