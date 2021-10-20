Vanilla Network Price Reaches $9.60 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.60 or 0.00014684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $53,681.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,391.60 or 1.00028217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.21 or 0.06438743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022544 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 803,913 coins and its circulating supply is 658,698 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

