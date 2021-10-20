VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and $359.94 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011052 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003988 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.