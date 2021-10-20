Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,667 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.00. 754,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,986. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.85, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.