Veil (VEIL) Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 59.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $938.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,884.24 or 1.00147061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00054641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.64 or 0.00306495 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.81 or 0.00493723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00191297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001946 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.