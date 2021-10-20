Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.0625 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $80,618.24 and $87.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,500.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.47 or 0.06149532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.44 or 0.00310433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.26 or 0.00971811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00396593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00263311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.49 or 0.00253372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004652 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,126 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,620 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.