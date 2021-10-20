Velo One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.19 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Velo has a market cap of $82.54 million and $9.19 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velo has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00070874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00101115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,075.31 or 1.00266987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.43 or 0.06170662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021157 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.