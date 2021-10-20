Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.65. 33,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,058,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,795 shares of company stock worth $770,615. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

