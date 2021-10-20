Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Venator Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Several brokerages have commented on VNTR. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 396,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Venator Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 10.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

