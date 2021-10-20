Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Financial Contrast

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ventas and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 6 6 1 2.62 VICI Properties 0 2 11 1 2.93

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.62%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $34.54, indicating a potential upside of 14.67%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Ventas.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 4.15% 1.50% 0.64% VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37%

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ventas pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 87.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and VICI Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.80 billion 5.60 $439.15 million $3.32 16.84 VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.80 $891.67 million $1.64 18.37

VICI Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Ventas on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

