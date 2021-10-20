Venus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78.19 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $30.50 or 0.00047389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $345.93 million and $78.19 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,447.07 or 1.00143247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00670983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001579 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,343,120 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

