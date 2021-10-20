VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VER opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

