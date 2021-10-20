VeriCoin Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $977.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,657.33 or 1.00061577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.14 or 0.00716745 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001571 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004225 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,230,152 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

