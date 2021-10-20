VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Achieves $2.27 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $4,401.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,879.36 or 1.00067555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00053455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.73 or 0.00679446 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001591 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004205 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,229,310 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

