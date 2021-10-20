VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 24% Higher Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 24% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $4,401.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,879.36 or 1.00067555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00053455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.73 or 0.00679446 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001591 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004205 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,229,310 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.