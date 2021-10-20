VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $546,053.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VeriDocGlobal

VDG is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,940,380,186 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

