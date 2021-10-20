Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $212.57

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $212.57 and last traded at $212.04, with a volume of 8026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $244,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

