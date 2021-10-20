Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.