Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 233,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 503,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

