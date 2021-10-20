Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 550,000 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,088. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $331.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.32.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

