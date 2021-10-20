Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Verso worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verso by 119.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 68.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRS. B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Verso stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

