Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.91% of Verso worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Verso in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Verso by 10.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

VRS opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

