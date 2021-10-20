Verso Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $81,441.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00067480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00102471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,092.32 or 1.00186125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.03 or 0.06392092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00022247 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars.

