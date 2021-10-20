Verso (VSO) Market Cap Reaches $4.91 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Verso has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $81,441.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00067480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00102471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,092.32 or 1.00186125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.03 or 0.06392092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00022247 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.